EASYJET have teamed up with Deliveroo to offer a cabin trolley home delivery straight to your door, in celebration of their 25th birthday.

Cabin crew members will serve complimentary snacks and drinks at your front door including in-flight favourites such as Bloody Marys, G&Ts and prosecco.

The crew will even perform the safety routine if requested to help you really get in the zone.

With much of the UK population missing out on holidays abroad this year, the airline hopes to bring some of the fun of flying to people’s homes this winter.

The trial service is being launched in London on 17th December 2020 with food delivery service Deliveroo with hopes, if there is a positive response, to roll out in further territories in 2021.

The full ‘Cabin Trolley Home Delivery’ service will see fully uniformed easyJet cabin crew arriving at doors across the capital, wheeling an inflight cabin trolley. Members of the public can book a slot online to be served their favourite tipple, and a choice of tasty snacks including crisps, nuts and olives.

Tina Milton, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet, said: “As much as our customers have missed flying in recent months our cabin crew have really missed doing what they love to do best, serving our customers, so this trial gives us a great opportunity to bring easyJet to customers’ doors with our Trolley Delivery service.

“So for now we will focus on ensuring our service remains as good on the ground as it does in the air and we look forward to welcoming everyone back onboard in 2021.”

(easyjet)

Natasha Graydon at Deliveroo added: “If there’s one thing we’ve missed this year it's that feeling of boarding a plane, getting settled into your seats and toasting to the holiday ahead as you jet off to a faraway location.

“That’s why we’re delighted to be working with easyJet to recreate some of that holiday magic at home this Christmas, delivering drinks and snacks for this world first delivery experience.

“We’re very excited to welcome easyJet’s first class cabin crew as part of our expansive delivery team!”

A two-day trial service will be taking place between 6-9pm on 17th and 18th December 2020 and although the service is complimentary, easyjet are asking customers to donate to Age UK.

For the chance to book a delivery with easyJet’s Cabin Trolley Home Delivery service, visit deliveroo.co.uk/cuisines/easyjet-drinks-trolley