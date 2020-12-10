CURIOSITY can have a notorious effect on cats, so the advent of tinsel, baubles and seasonal plants can turn a cosy Christmas home into a tempting playground of hazards for our furry friends.

To help keep your cat safe this Christmas and New Year, Cats Protection has shared 12 top tips for feline-friendly festivities to ensure the season can be enjoyed by all.

1 Christmas trees present a tempting challenge so avoid placing breakable ornaments within reach and discourage climbing. Real trees can seep toxic preservatives so the base should be a no-go area.

2 Glass baubles, tinsel and decorations with tiny parts can be dangerous to cats and should be avoided.

3 Dressing up your cats will make them stressed. It can be tempting to involve your cat in festivities, but fancy dress can restrict movement, risk injury and prevent grooming or stretching.

4 Toxic plants like holly, ivy, poinsettia, lilies and mistletoe are potentially dangerous to cats. A full list of harmful plants can be found on Cats Protection’s website.

5 Human food is not for cats and rich foods like chocolate can be toxic and should definitely be off the menu.

6 Christmas can be loud and cats may want a safe place to retreat to when things get noisy.

7 Tidy away presents and wrapping after opening gifts. Wrapping paper, elastic bands and ribbons can be a tempting hazard.

8 Cat-friendly toys can be a treat at Christmas but pick ones with embroidered features, not plastic or glass ones which can come off.

9 Screen open fires and don’t hang decorations near them.

10 If you’re going away consider a cat sitter over a cattery. Cats like a familiar environment so keeping your cat at home can ensure they feel less stressed.

11 Prepare for fireworks especially at New Year, when the loud bangs and bright lights can cause anxiety.

12 Do not give cats as presents. Cats are a commitment beyond Christmas and are not to be treated as novelty gifts.

Christmas advice can be found at cats.org.uk/help-and-advice/cats-at-christmas

Cats Protection’s work has continued throughout the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to generous supporters who make it all possible.

To donate and help more cats this Christmas, visit cats.org.uk/christmas/donate