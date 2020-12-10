A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

KIERAN GEORGE SUTTON, 19, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted possession of an offensive weapon – a pair of scissors – in public.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

NOOR ALZANDEE, 22, of Farmwood Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £464 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the M4.

Her licence was endorsed with six points.

FINLEY BROOK, 20, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £277 in costs, fines and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis and ketamine.

READ MORE

CONNOR JAMES JENKINS, 26, of Old Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

SCOTT CAMPBELL, 42, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4.

His licence was endorsed with six points.

MUSTAPHA BOUINID, 54, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

Torfaen

DANNY JAMES RAY, 38, of Lower Race, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

SHAUN DARREN MCLOUGHLIN, 49, of Los Y Goedlan, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

CARA PERRY, 31, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

KIAN JONES, 18, of Heol Rees, Hengoed, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted threatening criminal damage.

He must pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

COREY DAVID WESTWOOD, 26, of Penybryn Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW WITHEY, 43, of High Street, Fleur De Lys, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Monmouthshire

LUKE FRANCIS BIRD, 39, of Rhiwlas, Raglan, was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he admitted possession of heroin.