PARENTS in Gwent have been responding to news that secondary schools and colleges in Wales will be switching to home learning from Monday to allow students to self-isolate before Christmas.

The Welsh Government insisted last Monday there was no reason to shut schools early, but after pressure from unions and parents - and councils in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly deciding to shift to online learning early - there has now been a national shift in position.

Minister for education Kirsty Williams said the decision was taken after the chief medical officer for Wales Frank Atherton advised the government to move students to online learning “as soon as possible”, which Ms Williams said was part of a “national effort to reduce [coronavirus] transmission”.

Simon Clayden, a father of five from Newport who also works at a school in the city, said the situation was becoming so difficult that closing early was the only feasible option.

“Schools aren’t babysitting clubs, and I do feel many schools across the region have gone that way,” Mr Clayden, who has three children of secondary school age, said. “I also think the decision wouldn’t have been necessary if people wore a mask and behaved.

“I see so many parents at the school not wearing a mask, and I see so many of the kids playing together when they’re not in school. There are a lot of people not following the rules, and this is the outcome.

Simon Clayden and daughter Darcie

“I feel for parents left in a difficult situation with child provision now, especially if they’ve made every effort to comply with the rules.”

Irene Quelch from Caldicot, who has two children - one in secondary school and the other in primary - said she doesn’t know how she’ll balance work with looking after her children.

“My husband is on nights next week and I am meant to be in work, how am I going to manage,” she said.

Irene Quelch, who is a self-employed artist and also works in a cafe

“The children’s grandparents are shielding too. I understand the reasons for the decision and the need to get the virus under control, but the implications for each family is difficult. It’s a real dilemma, and with just three days’ notice.

“Will there be help with loss of earnings, and with the tech side of home-schooling? I fear we’ll see the impact of the loss of education time for these children in years to come.”

Joanne Louise Phillis from Newport, who works at Cwmbran Centre for Young People and has a child in secondary school and another in primary, said: “I think all primary schools should give parents options now.

Joanne Louise Phillis

“If you can have your kids home then keep them there, and if you have no childcare and can’t have time off work send them in. That way at the least it will reduce numbers of cases in schools without putting too much pressure on parents that work and have struggled all year with juggling childcare.

“I’m surprised primary schools aren’t closing yet. My son has been at home for almost two weeks because he had a positive case in his class.”

Paula Black and daughter Tegan

Paula Black, who is from Newport and whose daughter is 14, said: “We’re a high-risk shielding family and with the figures increasing in Newport, let alone in schools, the risk of my daughter bring Covid home to us has been scary.

“I didn’t want to send my daughter to school next week. I’m glad about the decision.”