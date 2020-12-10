Travellers returning to Wales from Spain's Canary Islands from Saturday morning must self-isolate for 10 days, health minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Vaughan Gething said this was because of rising infection rates on the islands.
The Canary Islands are popular with winter holidaymakers.
Travellers to mainland Spain already have to isolate.
In a statement on Thursday evening Mr Gething said: “Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that the Canary Islands will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories.
“Travellers from these territories will be required to isolate on arrival in Wales. I have also decided that Botswana and Saudi Arabia will be added to the list of exempt countries and territories.
“Travellers from these countries and territories will therefore not be required to isolate on arrival in Wales.
“The International Travel Regulations provide that fixed penalty notices may be issued in certain circumstances, including where there has been a failure to comply with the requirements to isolate.
“The amount of the fixed penalty that is payable in those circumstances will be amended so that the fixed sum of £1000 is replaced with a sliding scale starting at £500 for a first offence.
“Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 4am on Saturday December 12.”