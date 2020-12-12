The worst roads for young drivers in Newport and where the most accidents have happened.

We all know that insurance premiums for young drivers are sky high and that is due to the rate of accidents they are involved in.

Michelle Harrington, road safety manager at RoSPA, said:

“Drivers aged 17 to 24 make up just seven per cent of UK licence holders, yet are involved in around one in four of all crashes that result in someone being killed or seriously injured.

“This is largely due to inexperience, so it’s vital that young people’s learning experiences on the road are as extensive and involved as possible.”

In five years there have been 232 accidents across Newport involving young drivers.

This number includes crashes that have happened between the city centre, Imperial Park, Somerton and Brynglas.

Crash Map is an interactive tool which allows you to see exactly where ‘fatal’, ‘serious’ or ‘slight’ accidents have happened in your area.

The data for the site is sourced from police and government databases up to 2019.

One of the worst areas for accidents involving young drivers is the Pont Ebbw Roundabout along the A48 where there were seven 'slight' accidents recorded in five years.

One of the main black spots included the George Street Bridge where five accidents occurred each way, with one being recorded as 'serious'.

Along Usk Way towards the George Street Bridge there have been two recorded accidents, one single car accident was fatal in 2015.

The A4042 (Image - Google Maps).

Chepstow Road also saw its fair share of accidents in this five year period, five of which occurred around the Wharf Road junction.

There were also a number of crashes along Chepstow Road between the Arundel Road and Somerton Road turnings, two of which were 'serious'.

The two 'serious' accidents happened at the Beechwood Road crossroad.

Director of campaigns for the national road safety charity, Brake, Joshua Harris said:

"Young people are disproportionately at risk on the roads and action must be taken to put an end to this tragic situation.

“We need to make our licensing system more robust so that when a driver passes their test, they have all the necessary tools and knowledge to drive safely on all roads and in all conditions.”

Mr Harris added that a graduated driving license system which would have a mandatory learning period and post-test training is essential to ensure all new drivers have the necessary tools and knowledge to drive safely on our roads.

Seven accidents were recorded between 2014 and 2019 around St Woolos park.

Another hotspot for accidents involving young drivers is Corporation Road where more than 10 accidents were reported.

To find out how many crashes there have been on your road, go to Crash Maps.