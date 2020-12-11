FIFTY new jobs are to be created at a Newport hospital as it opens a new day surgery unit next spring.

St Joseph’s has already begun recruiting for 50 positions across the hospital, ahead of the opening of a new day surgery unit in April next year.

Roles available include qualified theatre practitioners, registered nurses, healthcare assistants, administrators and housekeepers.

Applications are due to close on 15 January.

2021 is set to be particularly significant for St Joseph’s Hospital, as it marks the 75th anniversary of its founding by the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Annecy in 1946.

This was two years before the birth of the NHS.

A £3m project, the new unit is a part of the continued multi-million-pound investment in St Joseph’s, following the installation of a market-leading MRI scanner in October.

Officially a green site, St Joseph’s Hospital is a completely Covid-free environment.

Since the spring the hospital has committed some of its staff, beds, diagnostics, facilities, and expertise to support the NHS, and it continues to do so during the winter months.

The new day surgery unit will offer operations such as cataract surgery, hernia repair, removal of skin lumps, carpal tunnel release, gall bladder removal and knee arthroscopy.

The hospital also reports that, after having conducted a staff survey, staff satisfaction levels are at an all-time high.

“Our team are without doubt our biggest asset, and we’re so pleased we’re able to take on more talented people across a range of roles,” said Jan Green, director of clinical services at St Joseph’s.

“Some of our team members have been with us for more than 20 years, and we’re consistently told that the environment and atmosphere is what makes them stay.

“We’re all very much looking forward to celebrating our 75th anniversary year, which is a great time to join the hospital.”

Theatre manager, James Austin, said: “I’ve been with St Joseph’s for over five years now and I can honestly say that it’s the best environment I’ve worked in.

“It’s supportive and well run, and the investment we’ve received has only enhanced the care we give.”

Full information on each new role is given on the St Joseph’s Hospital website - stjosephshospital.co.uk/careers - and anyone who would like to find out more can contact hr@stjosephshospital.co.uk