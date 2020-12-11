AN “ARROGANT” drug dealer was "using a schoolboy as a runner" and was trafficking cannabis the day after his pre-sentence report appointment with the Probation Service.

Calum Vaughan was looking at a suspended prison term or community order following his guilty plea to selling the class B drug in Abergavenny last year.

But he was jailed after a judge heard the defendant was back at it dealing cannabis 24 hours on from his meeting with a probation officer.

Prosecutor Byron Broadstock told Cardiff Crown Court how Vaughan was first arrested for selling drugs from a car in Abergavenny on July 5, 2019.

Police recovered 10 cannabis deals on him worth a total of £120 as well as £815 in cash.

He admitted possession with intent to supply a class B drug on November 26, 2020, after it took 16 months to bring the case to court.

Vaughan was then stopped by officers in Monmouth just over a week later and his car searched.

Mr Broadstock said: “They found 56.3g of cannabis worth around £700 hidden behind a speaker in the boot and a mobile phone on his person.

“The mobile phone contained messages indicative of drug dealing.

“There was one which must have been from a runner which inferred he was unable to distribute because he had home and schoolwork to do.”

When he was interviewed, Vaughan claimed the drugs were for his own personal use.

The 30-year-old, formerly of Firs Road, Mardy, Abergavenny, admitted two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Vaughan, now of King Henry V Drive, Monmouth, also pleaded guilty to acquiring criminal property.

He had no previous convictions for drug trafficking.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant is dismayed and distressed at his folly.”

His barrister admitted his client’s “arrogance almost beggars belief”.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Vaughan: “The day after your pre-sentence report, you were found in possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

“There is a strong suggestion that you were involved with at least one individual considerably younger than yourself.”

He was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay a £156 surcharge upon his release from prison.”