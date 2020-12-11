A PATTERDALE terrier found with "horrendous" injuries to his face is seeking a new home after a remarkable recovery at the RSPCA's Newport Animal Centre.

Fig was brought to the Newport centre for treatment after he was found by members of the public after straying into a yard at Painscastle in Powys on Wednesday, October 14.

He had injuries to his mouth, jaw and lips - which were consistent with badger baiting - prompting the RSPCA to appeal to the public for information.

Staff at Newport Animal Centre said Fig's progress had been "amazing" while in their care - and are now hoping to find him the perfect new home.

Fig is looking for new owners who will be home with him for much of the day, and a family who will be extra careful around his face wounds. His injuries mean Fig sometimes loses food from the side of his face - so adopters will need to be prepared to clean his face after meals.

The four-year-old brown dog has not let his injuries hold him back, however, as he loves playing with his toys and games and is very excitable.

Fig is looking for a new home after recovering from his horrific facial injuries. Picture: RSPCA.

Kathryn Logan, from the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, said: "Fig's progress with us has been nothing short of amazing.

"When he first came to the RSPCA's attention, he had some horrific, gruesome injuries to his face, lips and jaw - and our inspectors strongly suspect these were linked to badger baiting.

"Thankfully, he has done incredibly well in our care and is now ready for a second chance of forever home happiness.

"Fig is an amazing dog - he knows how to sit, loves toys and games and is a bag of life and energy. He’ll need to be the only pet in any new home, and will need a new owner who will be home most of the time, and is patient enough to wipe down his face after meals and take care of his facial injuries.

Fig's facial injuries are thought to be consistent with badger baiting. Pictures: RSPCA.

"We've already had enquiries and interest already about Fig - and that's no surprise. He's such a friendly boy who thoroughly enjoys fuss and attention, and will make an amazing companion.”

Anyone wishing to adopt a pet from the Newport Animal Centre can contact them via newport@rspca.org.uk. The centre is currently open by appointment only due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in Wales.