THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink and driving in Gwent.

OLIVIA VERLAINE TILTON, 26, of Brynglas Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after she was found guilty after a trial of drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £1,335 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ETHAN CATLEY, 20, of Heston Close, Portskewett, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving with cocaine and cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN HILLIER, 29, of Ffrwd Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than three times the drink drive limit.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in a surcharge and costs.

ELLA PEARCE, 22, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JADE MARIE JONES, 27, of Llanellen, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £445 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAWRENCE WILLIAM GARLAND, 42, of Perrott Street, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for six years after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink drive limit in Caerphilly.

He was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months, made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Garland must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KELLY PEART, 42, of Glencourt, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IAN DAVID REES, 45, of Hadley Gardens, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 23 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICOLA JANE SOUTHALL, 48, of Lambert Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 23 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £379 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL COLLINGWOOD DRURY, 38, of Marlborough Road, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.