As the countdown to Christmas gathers pace, we asked our camera club members to share some pictures summing up contemplation. And again, they did not let us down. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Fishing: In the shadow of the Prince of Wales Bridge, at Sudbrook. Picture: Terry Winter
Contemplation: Enjoying the view from Ridgeway in Newport. Picture: Ross Owen
Christmas: Wondering what it's going to be like this year. Picture: Chris Giles
Sheep: Is shearer is on the way? Picture: Ruth Symes
Thoughtful: Scene in Caerleon. Picture: Alun Evans
Thinking: Seven-month-old Labrador pup Maisie snapped by Laura Bassett
Pensive: Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn during a game at Rodney Parade Newport. Picture: Roger Fuller
Peaceful: Francesca Bowen shared this picture of her place for moments of contemplation, Rogiet fields and neighbouring woods
View: Catherine Mayo submitted this picture of Jay pausing for thought on the Blorenge