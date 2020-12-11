As the countdown to Christmas gathers pace, we asked our camera club members to share some pictures summing up contemplation. And again, they did not let us down. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Fishing: In the shadow of the Prince of Wales Bridge, at Sudbrook. Picture: Terry Winter

Contemplation: Enjoying the view from Ridgeway in Newport. Picture: Ross Owen

Christmas: Wondering what it's going to be like this year. Picture: Chris Giles

Sheep: Is shearer is on the way? Picture: Ruth Symes

Thoughtful: Scene in Caerleon. Picture: Alun Evans

Thinking: Seven-month-old Labrador pup Maisie snapped by Laura Bassett

Pensive: Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn during a game at Rodney Parade Newport. Picture: Roger Fuller

Peaceful: Francesca Bowen shared this picture of her place for moments of contemplation, Rogiet fields and neighbouring woods

View: Catherine Mayo submitted this picture of Jay pausing for thought on the Blorenge