A CARE home in Abergavenny is among the first in the UK to use “ground-breaking” track and trace technology in the fight against Covid-19.

The Foxhunters Care Community, the first care home in Wales to win the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Award 2020, started using the “PinGo” electronic-badge technology last month.

The badges help maintain social distancing by giving real-time flashing image alerts and vibrations to staff, visitors and residents if they enter a ‘red-zone’ of less than two metres from another person.

And if someone tests positive for Covid-19, PinGo produces a “rapid-test” list, ranking those most at risk of possible infection.

This enables the 70-bedroom home to send instant alert messages to listed staff and contact visitors.

Helen Davies-Parsons, chief executive of Dormy Care Communities which operates Foxhunters Care Community, called the technology a potential “game-changer” for care homes across Wales and the wider UK.

“Our aim is to provide the highest possible infection control standards across all our care communities,” she said. “This technology in Foxhunters takes it to another level and could be a real game-changer.

“Whilst it’s fantastic news that a vaccine is on the way and the government is encouraging rapid-testing to facilitate visiting in homes, neither of these is the sole answer to this crisis.

“Social distancing is so vitally important and is something we anticipate will be with us for the foreseeable future, that’s why we’ve invested in this pioneering technology.”

She added: “As a care operator, we are always looking at innovative technology that supports our team members and ladies and gentlemen.

“That is why this technology is a vital part of our package of Covid-19 infection control measures.”

As the government encourages care homes to provide safe visiting opportunities, PinGo is set to help care and nursing homes across the UK open their doors to visitors whilst protecting staff and residents.

Gary Woods of ENS, which designed and developed the technology this year, said: “When coronavirus hit care homes and we saw the devastating impact it was having we worked quickly to adapt our systems to react to distancing requirements, testing needs and contract tracing.”

He added: “It’s great that the government is supporting mass-testing but this isn’t a quick reality for many homes and the costs and administrative burden are going to be significant.

“Our rapid test feature allows operators to have a rolling list of who needs a test so staff can get a test and remain at work, safe in the knowledge that they’ve tested negative.”