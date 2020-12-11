A GWENT property is the most expensive on sale in Wales, and could be yours for as little as £10,000,000.

Ancre Hill Estates in Monmouth is currently on the market with Powells.

They are marketing the six bedroom property at £10million.

Ancre Hill has been recognised in some of the top international wine competitions in the world and won the Bollicine del Mondo in 2012 when its 2008 Sparkling Wine was voted the best White Sparkling Wine in the world.

The Ancre Hill brand is recognised far and wide with stockists including Raymond Blanc’s two Michelin star rated restaurant Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

Ancre Hill Estates is proud of its Welsh heritage, and at the heart of the Estate is a substantial period six bedroom country residence ‘The Ancre Hill’ with ancillary courtyard complex accommodation, swimming pool and tennis court.

The original Ancre Hill vine plantings flank the entrance drive with a modern state of the art winery.

Newton Court Farm includes a newly renovated four bedroom farmhouse along with a range of traditional buildings with potential for alternative uses (subject to planning).

The combination of Ancre Hill and Newton Court Farm extends to 137.1 acres (55.48 hectares) of land including 29.5 acres (12 hectares) of vines.

The current business including brand, goodwill, trading assets and wine stocks of Ancre Hill Estates is available by negotiation.

The Ancre Hill is understood to have originally been a Welsh long house, dating back to around 1700.

Major additions and remodelling were undertaken by the Georgians in around 1820. In 1880, a local solicitor inherited the house and oversaw significant renovation works including adding a top floor and revisions to the façade.

There is a date stone on the house 1881. The billiard room was added in 1905.

The house is set in an elevated position overlooking the Wye Valley.

You enter through a grand entrance hall with its original Victorian tiled floor.

A large number of reception rooms are at the front of the property, overlooking the Pinot Noir vineyard.

These include a dining doom with marble fireplace, a study with ornate cornicing depicting grapes and vines, a drawing room which is a formal sitting room with a marble fireplace and a morning Room, a less formal sitting room.

At the heart of the house, overlooking the pool and west facing gardens is a large kitchen with a flagstone floor.

There is a utility room, boot room and cloak room. To the southern end of the house, with its own entrance is a large snooker room, which is understood to have been added in 1905.

On the first floor there are two en suite bedrooms, and two further bedrooms with their own bathroom.

Stairs lead up to the top floor which has two spacious bedrooms with oak floors and exposed oak trusses; both of these bedrooms have en suite bathrooms.

The property is being marketed by Powells, in Monmouth.