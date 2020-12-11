YOU can get into the Christmas spirit in Cwmbran with a drive-in carol service.

Pontrhydyrun Church will be hosting their traditional carol on the final Sunday before Christmas.

But this year, it will be a service with a difference.

The church are holding a drive-in carol service in Morrisions Car Park, Grange Road.

Those in attendance will remain in their cars to keep covid safe, and be able to tune in on the radio to join along with some of the Christmas classics.

The service, which will last about 45 minutes, will include carols, readings from the Bible, prayers and a Christmas message.

Numbers at the event, which will take place on December 20 at 6.30pm, are limited, and advanced booking is recommended.

The church said: "We will update our Facebook and Twitter accounts with any news, and information on whether there is space for you to turn up on the day.

"The event may be cancelled if government restrictions require us to do so, which will also be posted on our social media accounts.

"Make sure you arrive in plenty of time to be parked and ready to start at 6:30pm.

"We are grateful to Morrisons for allowing us to use their car park free of charge.

"Please note, if you stay in the car park for longer than 3 hours, you will be charged."

To book your spot, visit pbce.org.uk/Christmas.