ALMOST four-in-ten Gwent Police officers who responded to a major study said they did not have adequate access to personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the force is adamant it has “ensured appropriate availability” for all.

The finding comes from the annual pay and morale study for the Police Federation, which represents more than 130,000 officers from constables to chief inspectors in England and Wales.

There were 201 respondents from Gwent, which has around 1,300 officers, and 39 per cent of those study participants said they did not have adequate access to PPE when needed - and when asked whether they had received sufficient training regarding the coronavirus crisis, 36 per cent answered no.

However, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Ian Roberts said the force had “ensured appropriate availability” of PPE for all officers.

He said: “The wellbeing and safety of our officers is a priority for us. We are always listening to and acting upon the feedback from staff.

“Throughout this health pandemic, our officers have been working tirelessly to protect and reassure our communities. The police, like other emergency services, have been responding to the health crisis in addition to our normal policing role.

“It has been a difficult time and continues to be challenging for everyone, and we appreciate the dedication shown by officers during this pandemic to keep our communities safe. Gwent Police is committed to providing a core service to our communities through this health crisis.

“We have ensured appropriate availability of Personal Protection Equipment for all officers who require it to fulfil their commitment to their role. All operational officers and staff follow national guidance on how they should make use of personal protective equipment. We’ve also introduced additional local measures to keep our workforce safe.

“We will continue to listen to all our officers and staff and address any concern raised by the Police Federation.”