A SWIMMING school is showing support for vulnerable families in the run-up to Christmas.

Puddle Ducks has donated supplies to Bundles Baby Clothing Bank and Birth Support in Newport and Cwtch Baby Bank in Cardiff.

Bundles Baby Clothing Bank and Birth Support in Newport provides baby supplies for families in need, along with maternity clothing and support to mothers who need extra help during pregnancy.

Cwtch Baby Bank in Cardiff has been helping families in need since 2016, with referrals from health and social care professionals helping more than 2,600 parents access much needed baby supplies.

For their annual Christmas campaign, Puddle Ducks, which runs lessons throughout South East Wales, decided to give back to communities during this difficult year.

Owner of Puddle Ducks South East Wales, Helen Hicks said: “We really wanted to give back to our local community this year, as we know it has been a troubling and uncertain time for most.

"Both Cwtch Baby Bank and Bundles do a great job supporting local struggling parents and have seen a rise in demand throughout the year.

“As parents ourselves who are passionate about childhood development and learning, these charities are close to our heart. We understand the difficulties that come with raising children, especially when the pandemic has brought hardship to many families, and we hope our donation helps.

“All families deserve to be warm and comfortable this Christmas, to properly enjoy the company of their loved ones and the cheer that the season brings!”

Puddle Ducks had to halt their classes throughout lockdown and the firebreak, with lessons stopping in March and only recently starting to resume in fewer pools than before.

To find out more about Puddle Ducks South East Wales and its classes, call 07852 475906 or visit puddleducks.com/local-teams/southeastwales