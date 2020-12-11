SAINSBURY'S will be hiring double the usual amount of Christmas staff this year with the supermarket chain expecting three quarters of a million online orders every week.

A total of 12,000 seasonal roles will be created, which is twice the amount of last year’s 6,000.

Similar to its supermarket rivals, Sainsbury’s has doubled its online grocery delivery capacity this year, after orders boomed during the lockdown period in March, through to November.

The supermarket said it expects to receive around 750,000 online orders every week in December, either through door delivery, or click and collect.

How to apply for seasonal roles at Sainsbury’s

The temporary seasonal roles will pay £9.30 in store, with slightly higher levels around London.

You can apply for Christmas jobs via the Sainsbury’s Christmas Jobs section on their website here.

‘A Christmas like no other’

A Kantar survey revealed that many UK supermarkets have seen sales grow by between seven per cent and 14 per cent in the last few weeks.

Sainsbury’s retail and digital director Clo Moriarty said, “This Christmas will be like no other and the way customers want to shop for their celebrations has changed completely,

“To help them find everything they need and shop how they want, we’re recruiting thousands more Christmas colleagues than in previous years.”

3,500 jobs cuts to save £60 million

The seasonal staff boost comes after last month's news that Sainsbury’s will be cutting around 3,500 jobs, as it closes its meat, fish and deli counters, as well as some Argos stores. This is a bid to save around £60 million.

However, by March 2021 the supermarket plans to have created 6,000 permanent new jobs, largely to support its online growth.

Sainsbury's supermarkets in Gwent:

Albany Street, Newport

Newbridge Rd Industrial Estate, Blackwood

Llewellyn Road, Cwmbran

Sainsbury's Local stores in Gwent: