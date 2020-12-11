ONE of the richest annual meteor showers reaches its peak this weekend, with expectations of seeing up to 150 shooting stars per hour.

The Geminids, which radiate from the constellation of Gemini the Twins, produces a reliable number of meteors every year, but this year we should be also able to pick out the fainter meteors that are produced because the peak of the shower coincides with a nearly New Moon.

When the Moon is full, the light tends to block out lesser meteors.

Most meteor showers originate from comets but the Geminids are unique in that the meteors are associated with an asteroid. 3200 Phaethon, discovered on October 11, 1983 and measuring more than three miles wide, is a bit of an oddity in the world of asteroids. 3200 Phaethon is a large rock with a rare blue colour and an extremely eccentric orbit that is more akin to that of a comet.

Taking 524 days to complete one orbit, the body passes very close to the sun, before traveling out beyond the orbit of Mars.

The Geminids occur when Earth passes through debris left in the orbital wake of 3200 Phaethon.

This weekend, the Earth will pass through the densest part of that rubble generating the most meteors.

The meteors are bright and fast, often yellow in colour, entering the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of 22 miles per second, disintegrating 25 miles above the Earth's surface. Where and when to look

High in the southeast. Preferably after midnight. No optical aid is required.