PRIMARY schools in both Newport and Torfaen will close on Thursday and move to online learning for the last two days of term due to "a significant rise" in cases of coronavirus.

Both Newport City Council and Torfaen County Borough Councils have announced that primary schools will move to blended learning from Thursday, December 17, for two days following the Welsh Government announcement that secondary schools will move online from Monday.

Concerns over high transmission rates led to the Wales-wide approach to secondary schools.

Newport's cabinet member for education and skills, Cllr Gail Giles, said: “This decision has been taken due to the significant rise in cases in Newport. Our priority has to be to keep Newport safe, protect the more vulnerable members of our community and reduce the strain on our health service.

“It has been a difficult decision as we know it will impact on parents and carers.

“Teachers will continue to deliver lessons on the final two days of term to primary pupils which will ensure pupils will not be together in classrooms for a week before the limited relaxation of the rules for the festive period and will be in line with Welsh Government Covid-19 guidance.

“We hope this will help families have a happy and healthy Christmas.”

In Torfaen, the decision has been taken despite the council saying last week all schools would remain open to pupils until the end of term on Friday, December 18.

Torfaen council’s executive member for education, Cllr Richard Clark, said: “Primary schools will continue teaching in school until Wednesday with blended learning taking place on Thursday and Friday, the last two days of term.

“This is not an early Christmas holiday and we would encourage all parents and pupils to reduce contact with anyone outside their home.

“Act now, so you don’t invite coronavirus into your home this Christmas.”