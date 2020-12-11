THE Welsh Government has been accused of "leaking" information after a national radio station reported Wales could be heading for a post-Christmas firebreak lockdown.

Yesterday LBC reported claims Wales will be placed into some kind of lockdown again after a five-day reprieve from December 23 to 27.

Welsh Conservative shadow health minister Andrew RT Davies said the Welsh Government should shed light on the situation as soon as possible, while ministers said they were keeping all measures under review.

LBC is reporting that ministers are considering a second firebreak for Monday, December 28, while a tiered system like that introduced in England is also reportedly being discussed.

On Thursday Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton said: "Ministers are considering what to do in the period immediately after Christmas to try to give us some headroom into January.”

The number of Covid patients in hospital in Wales is the highest yet recorded (1,936 on Wednesday), while the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region had the highest number of those patients on Wednesday with 592.”

Reacting to the reports Mr Davies said: “It’s a shame that such significant news that will have a massive impact on people’s lives is being leaked to the media tonight by the Welsh Labour-led Government.

“Wales continues to face an extremely serious situation, made worse by the poor political decisions that the Labour administration has made this autumn and winter.

“However, as Welsh Conservatives, we stand ready to work across party lines to address this national emergency.”

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government said: "How we all act - and the choices we all make over the coming days and weeks - will define the course of this virus.

"We have recently introduced new restrictions to control the spread of the virus, but this will take some time to have an impact.

"Ministers keep all measures under review, including whether additional actions are needed to help further control the spread of the virus.

"However, the Welsh Government cannot control the spread of the virus alone. The people of Wales have a key role to play in stopping the virus from spreading."