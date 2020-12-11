GOVERNMENTS across the UK are reportedly to announce a reduction in the coronavirus self-isolation period, from 14 to 10 days.
The chief medical officers of all four UK nations are expected to formally announce the change later today.
In Wales, the reduction has been in place since yesterday, Thursday, December 10.
The national reduction is reported to have been decided upon as a compromise between the recommendation of Prof Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and the desire of Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s then chief adviser, who wanted the period reduced further.
The 14-day period has presented problem in itself, with low rates of compliance, often because people cannot afford to miss work for such a long period, especially if they are not entitled to sick pay.
According to documents from the government’s Sage group of scientific advisers, fewer than 20 per cent of people in England were self-isolating for the full period when require.
Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething said: “We know that self-isolating is hard for people and we believe families, communities and business will welcome the announcement today to safely reduce the days in which people have to isolate.
“Self-isolation and quarantine play a key role in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and I want to thank everyone who continues to follow the rules and play their role in Keeping Wales Safe.”