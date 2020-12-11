A CRASH involving a police vehicle has closed a main road in Caerphilly county borough.
Gwent Police said the A469 is closed due to a two-vehicle crash between Ystrad Mynach and Llanbradach.
The incident involved a police vehicle and a car, a spokeswoman for the force said.
A woman was injured in the crash and has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, for treatment.
The Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.
Gwent Police has urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes for journeys.
The latest traffic reports show the crash has happened on the southbound carriageway.
There are some delays in Wingfield Crescent as a result, the AA reported.
Gwent Police has been contacted for more information.
More to follow.