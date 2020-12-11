TAYLOR Swift has announced a second surprise album for 2020 after revealing she “couldn’t stop writing songs.”

The record, titled Evermore, is her second album drop of the year following the release of Folklore in July.

The record will be released tonight at midnight (December 11) EST in the US and 5am in the UK.

Revealing the news on Twitter the pop star wrote: “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called Evermore.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

“I’ve never done this before,” she added.

“In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.

“I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.

“And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around...”

Evermore will be Swift’s ninth studio album following Folklore (2020), Lover (2019), Reputation (2017), 1989 (2014), Red (2012), Speak Now (2010), Fearless (2008) and self-titled debut album Taylor Swift in 2006.