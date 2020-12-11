STARBUCKS will be offering free coffee to NHS and rail staff from next week as a gesture of thanks for their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The coffee chain will also make the offer available to first responders and care workers ahead of Christmas.
How to claim your free coffee
Rail workers and NHS staff will be able to get a free tall filter coffee from the chain on Monday 14 December 2020.
All transport workers who show a Rail Staff Travel (RST) card - which offers discounts and free transport for workers of the rail sector and eligible family members - will be entitled to the free hot beverage.
NHS staff, first responders and care workers, will also be able to get a free coffee, as long as they show their work identity card.
The free tall filter coffees - which usually cost around £1.60 each depending on the branch - are available from any Starbucks branch in England, Scotland or Wales.
However, you will need to order the free coffee in-store from your nearest Starbucks branch, as the offer is not available on mobile orders or deliveries.
Those eligible will only be able to get one free coffee each at the chain.