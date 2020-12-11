PLAID Cymru has pledged to hold a referendum on Welsh independence if the party is voted into power at next year's Senedd elections.

The party said it would hold a binary choice vote in the next Senedd term, asking people to decide if Wales should become independent of the UK.

Party leader Adam Price said there were two "pressing reasons" for an independence vote.

"First, devolution itself – that most basic democratic principle that decisions affecting Wales should be made in Wales – is under attack from Boris Johnson's Conservatives as even the Welsh Government acknowledges," Mr Price said today (Friday).

"Westminster has never seen itself as Wales' partner in constitutional terms, but now it is devolution's enemy openly seeking every opportunity to subvert and reverse our hard-won democracy.

"Secondly, change elsewhere in these islands continues to accelerate. The demand for another independence referendum in Scotland is becoming unstoppable, notwithstanding Boris Johnson's objections.

"By 2025 Scotland could well be an independent country. And Brexit has also given further impetus to the calls for a united Ireland."

Support for Welsh independence stands at around one in four people in Wales, a recent poll found.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Yougov on behalf of ITV Wales, found 23 per cent or people would vote 'yes' in a referendum on Wales becoming an independent country.

Yougov found 53 per cent of people would vote 'no', 16 per cent were undecided, and the remainder would either not vote or declined to answer.