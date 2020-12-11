POLICE have issued a public appeal to identify a woman in connection with a theft at a Gwent supermarket.
Gwent Police said the theft happened at the Waitrose store in Abergavenny on Wednesday, December 11, at around 12.20pm.
Officers would like to identify the woman in this CCTV image in connection with the incident.
The force's Monmouthshire team of officers urged anyone with information that could assist their enquiries to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000413298.