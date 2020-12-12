TODAY the South Wales Argus is delighted to reveal the shortlist for the 2020 Health & Care Awards, held in association with t2 group.

This year’s event, which is to be held online via the Argus Facebook Page on Tuesday, December 29 to keep everybody safe, has attracted more than 100 nominations from grateful readers.

Those judging the awards were given the mammoth task of whittling down the entries to just three finalists per category and reported that the calibre of all put forward was astounding.

Here are the finalists:

Innovative Care in the Care Home Sector, sponsored by Royal College of Nursing Wales:

Claremont Court Care Home, Malpas and Ty Ceirios Nursing Home, Pontnewynydd.

Katie Morgan of Beatrice Webb Home, Blackwood

GP Practice of the Year, sponsored by NICHE:

Clark Avenue Surgery, Pontnewynydd

Ty Bryn Surgery, Trethomas

West Quay Medical Centre, Barry

Doctor of the Year, sponsored by Tovey Bros:

Dr Matthew Turner, anaesthetist

Dr David Hepburn, ITU Consultant and lead clinician, Grange University Hospital

Dr Rhos Davies, St David’s Clinic

Special Recognition Nursing Award, sponsored by St Joseph’s Hospital:

Christine Redman, Cordell Centre

Sarah Truman Meddygfa Cwm Rhumni

Jayne Morrish, St Joseph’s Hospital

Surgeon of the Year, sponsored by CINTEC International Ltd:

Ms Lindsay White, maxillofacial specialist

Mr Andy Thomas, urology specialist

Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Western Power Distribution:

Kieran Blake, volunteer first responder

Rhys Tucker, Welsh Ambulance Service

Nick Powell, Marie Curie

Third Sector or Community Team of the Year, in conjunction with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board:

Marie Curie Information and Support Line Team

Complex Care at Home Team at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Age Connects Torfaen Covid Response Team

Team of the Year, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society:

Workforce and Organisational Development Leadership Team, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Post Covid Rehabilitation Team

St Joseph’s Hospital Advanced Diagnostics Team:

Pharmacy of the Year, sponsored by the Museum of Military Medicine

Evans Pharmacy Aneurin, Barry

Mayberry Pharmacy, Blackwood

TH Pritchard and Son, Blaina

Midwife of the Year, sponsored by George St Furnishers:

Danielle Thomas

Louise Howells

Jane Morgan

Support Staff of the Year, sponsored by Newport City Council:

Jenny Lewis, NHS bank scheme member

Rhian Jones of the Care at Home Team

Gail Hern, health care support worker

Paramedic or First Responder of the Year, sponsored by the British Army:

Rhys Tucker

Kieran Blake

Stefan Cartwright

Research Impact Award, sponsored by University of South Wales:

Professor Alka Ahuja and the CWTCH Team

Tracey Salathial of the Ty Siriol Unit at County Hospital

Afon Technology Ltd

Together We Achieve Award, sponsored by Freemasons of Monmouthshire:

Age Connects Torfaen

Amanda Cole and Melissa Rees of Winter Pressure and Covid Wards

Memory Assessment Services and In Reach Team, Torfaen

Best Innovation Award, sponsored by Coleg Gwent:

Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust

Andy Thomas

St Joseph’s Hospital Advanced Diagnostics Team

Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by t2 group:

Joeyne Maskell of Arian Care

Dr David Hepburn, ITU Consultant and lead clinician, Grange University Hospital

To watch the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards live, visit the South Wales Argus Facebook page at facebook.com/southwalesargus at 7pm on Tuesday, December 29.

City firm is sponsor of our awards

Cintec™ International Ltd is the sponsor of the Surgeon of the Year Award at the South Wales Argus Health & Care awards.

Peter James of Cintec International

Cintec™ International Ltd has been a leader in innovative thinking in engineering research and development since 1984.

The company, based at Gold Tops in Newport, specialises in structural reinforcement systems and masonry anchors for the preservation of historical restorations and other masonry structures. In addition, Cintec has invented unique products such as Waterwall, which provides rapid blast protection against improvised explosive devices, including the effects of dirty bombs. Fire and emergency services have also benefited from its expertise.

Cintec is currently working in partnership with Cardiff University and University College of London on a project that will lead to future work in Cairo and across the Middle East. It’s carrying out coastal protection work near Porthcawl and restoring a long retaining wall in Abersychan, using a combination of masonry and ground anchors.

Managing director Peter James says Cintec™ International Ltd is delighted to be involved with the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Surgeon of the Year Award - after the exemplary work of the healthcare sector in South Wales this year, we are thrilled to be able to show our thanks and help celebrate the achievements of these deserving professionals,” he said.