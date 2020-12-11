THERE are no plans to deviate from a five-day relaxation of coronavirus restrictions for Christmas, despite a huge rise in cases across Wales, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.

He also said there are no plans for tighter restrictions in the run up to Christmas Day.

But, speaking in Friday’s coronavirus briefing, the first minister also confirmed that discussions are happening among ministers and health experts over a four-tier lockdown system after Christmas.

He said all of Wales could move into the top level – equivalent to a full lockdown in January – unless cases fall quickly.

“The virus is spreading faster than our models have predicted and the virus is now firmly entrenched in many parts of Wales,” Mr Drakeford said.

“For the first time we now have more than 1,900 coronavirus patients in hospitals in Wales, and if this continues we could see 2,500 coronavirus patients in hospitals by Christmas.”

Despite those figures, when asked about possible more significant restrictions before Christmas, he said: “I don’t expect to need to do that. The measures we’ve announced should be enough to turn the tide on the accelerating rise of the virus.

“We must give the measures a chance.”

After a U-turn on school closing times across Wales was announced yesterday, he was asked whether the Welsh Government was considering changing their plans to relax restrictions to allow people to travel to see loved ones from December 23-27.

"I met with Michael Gove and representatives from the four nations on Wednesday," he said.

"The question was raised and the decision was that we shouldn't.

"We would reinforce the message that that extra freedom must be used responsibly.

"Reduce the risk, plan ahead, don't do anything that could place vulnerable people at greater risk."

He said that next week Wales would publish a new coronavirus control plan with a four-tier traffic lights system for controlling the spread of the virus.

"The plan sets out four alert levels. We are at alert level three. The traffic light is red. The level of risk is very high," he said.

"I must be clear with you – if the strengthened measures of last week and the extra actions of this week, together with the efforts of each and every one of us do not succeed in turning the tide of the virus – then it is inevitable that we will have to move to alert level four after Christmas.

"That move is not a foregone conclusion. The future is in all our hands.”