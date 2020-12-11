MONMOUTHSHIRE has become the fourth Gwent council to announce plans to close primary schools from Thursday and move learning online.
Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen councils have already announced the plans, which will see schools close on Thursday, December 17, with classes moving online for the last two days of term.
This news comes after the Welsh Government announced a Wales-wide plan to close secondary schools from Monday, with a blended learning approach for the last week of term.
A decision was made after concerns in rising coronavirus infection rates throughout Wales, but there was also mounting pressure from parents who did not want their children to self-isolate over the Christmas period.
The only Gwent local authority not moving primary school education online from Thursday is Blaenau Gwent because they moved both primary and secondary schooling online yesterday.