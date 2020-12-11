NEWPORT and Caerphilly have seen significant rises in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while there has been a further eight deaths in Gwent.
On Friday Caerphilly recorded 219 new cases - up from 163 on Thursday, while Newport recorded 171 new cases - up from 130.
With the exception of Torfaen every area of the Aneurin Bevan Health Board region recorded higher numbers for Friday than the previous day, with the total number of cases in the region at 579.
The number of deaths confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area by Public Health Wales since the beginning of December now stands at 57.
The number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now stands at 519, and in Wales 2,818, according to Public Health Wales, after 29 new deaths were recorded across the nation on Friday.
Across Wales a further 2,234 cases have been confirmed today.
Today's confirmed Gwent cases are: Caerphilly - 219, Newport - 171, Torfaen - 75, Blaenau Gwent - 64, and Monmouthshire - 50.
The newly confirmed cases elsewhere across Wales are as follows:
- Cardiff: 254
- Swansea: 243
- RCT: 218
- Bridgend: 166
- Neath Port Talbot: 145
- Carmarthenshire: 139
- Merthyr: 108
- Vale of Glamorgan: 68
- Flintshire: 56
- Pembrokeshire: 47
- Wrexham: 47
- Powys: 32
- Ceredigion: 30
- Denbighshire: 23
- Conwy: 9
- Gwynedd: 8
- Anglesey: 1
Last Updated:
