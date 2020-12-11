THE UK is on the cusp of leaving the European Union without a deal as negotiations continue to stall - an outcome which would be "disastrous" for Wales, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing earlier today, Mark Drakeford made no bones about his feelings on the way Boris Johnson had handled the Brexit saga to date.
"A no-deal exit from the EU is disastrous," he said.
"I've lost count of the number of times I've said that."
Mr Drakeford said that Wales' economy relied upon the country being able to export agricultural products, for example, to Europe.
This is something that, should there be tariffs, will inevitably make the job of gaining new markets "even more difficult" he said..
"A year ago the Prime Minister was stomping around the country claiming he had an oven-ready deal," Mr Drakeford said.
"What's happened to the oven? What's happened to the deal?"
