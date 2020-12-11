NEXT week schools across Gwent will be moving to online learning in an attempt to combat rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Mark Drakeford, speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing earlier today, explained why the authorities had changed their position on the matter.

Coronavirus cases have been rising across Wales and Mr Drakeford said that the advice he had received from his scientific advisors had been "unequivocal".

"They have been rising faster this week than the previous two weeks," he said.

"In the face of rising numbers, we had to take further measures than the ones announced last week."

READ MORE:

Mr Drakeford said that this was not a decision he had taken lightly.

"I'd rather our young people were in school," he said.

"We have faced a situation in the last few days where this is no longer deliverable.

"Over this year, our teaching staff have developed fantastic new ways of teaching remotely."

He stressed that this move out of the classroom was not an early end to the year for pupils.

"They are not on holiday, term continues for another week," he said.

"This is not bringing the holidays forward. The young people will simply be receiving their education at home, online.

"Any temptation that this is the chance to pack up early, I hope this will not be the case."