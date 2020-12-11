A MAN from Milton Keynes who caused a fatal crash on the M4 approaching Newport two years ago said he is still unable to process the incident, despite thinking about it "every day" since.

Cecil Scott, 62, is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court accused of causing death by dangerous driving, after colliding with the car of 56-year-old Jeffrey Paul Williams from Cwmbran.

The defendant, a professional driver who collects and delivers vehicles across the country, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Giving evidence on Friday, Scott, of Ashfield, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, said he felt remorse over the crash, adding that he was still unable to process what happened in the “seconds and moments” before the impact.

“Have you spent time considering your actions that day?” Scott was asked by Alesdair King, defending.

“Every day,” he replied.

“Have you been able to obtain real clarity as to what happened in those seconds before the crash?” asked Mr King, to which the defendant replied he had not.

Scott was then asked how it felt to look back at the incident.

"I feel much remorse,” he said. “I took a life, something I'd promise I'd never do.

"Every time I am by myself, I try to think and it’s like a blank screen.

“All I see is this car. I hit it and it’s too late.”

Scott was asked to recount the moments before the crash.

“I saw the car, braked, I hit the car,” he said. “I recognised the car, I braked just before the impact.”

On the day of the collision, Scott had got up at 5am before driving to deliver a car in Dursley, Gloucestershire. Here he collapsed as a result of his low blood sugar – he has been diagnosed with diabetes – but told colleagues he felt fine after eating a McDonald's.

He then drove to Bridgend, caught a train to Swansea, and left the Bassetts dealership in Swansea to go home driving a Honda SUV, stopping at the Cardiff Gate services to use the lavatory before continuing his journey.

Prosecutor James Wilson asked Scott in cross-examination why he didn’t tell the police about his fall in the morning in his initial interview.

“I didn’t want to tell them,” he said. “I didn’t want them to assume that was the problem.”

The defendant was asked why he didn’t slow down when he saw cars joining the motorway from junction 29.

“My lane was clear to drive,” he said.

“I didn’t slow down as I didn’t see no red lights.

“I didn’t see no red lights for me to start braking.”

Mr Wilson asked if fatigue was a possible reason for not seeing the traffic braking in front of him.

“That is one possibility,” he said.

“I wasn’t aware of that at the time. I wasn’t tired. I wasn’t fatigued.”

Mr Wilson asked why Scott was drifting in his lane on the M4, to which he said he had no answer.

The trial continues.