TWO vans have been seized by Newport City Council for their involvement in fly-tipping.

Officers from the council's trade enforcement team and Gwent Police visited Ellen Ridge residential site, in Coedkernew, this morning to issue the seizure notice.

The seized vehicles had both been identified as having been used to illegally fly-tip waste at the former LG access road site following investigations by the council.

Two separate fixed penalty notices have also recently been issued for fly-tipping offences at the same site as part of Operation Ascent.

A council spokesman said “Our enforcement team have been working hard to identify those responsible for fly-tipping along this road, and we are pleased that as a result we have been able to seize these two vehicles this morning.

“Fly-tipping is a scourge on our local communities and the environment, but through a co-ordinated approach with Gwent Police and other partners, we will continue to take action against those who engage in the illegal dumping of waste.”

Sergeant Phil Welti from the Newport west neighbourhood policing team said: “We regularly work with partner agencies to provide protection and reassurance to the public.

“This operation highlights our commitment to a co-ordinated approach to tackle issues like fly-tipping which blight our communities. Vehicles identified as being involved in this type of illegal activity will be removed from the roads by proactive enforcement.

“We would urge the public to report any instances of the illegal dumping of waste to their local authority and to always check that anybody they give their waste to is a registered carrier."