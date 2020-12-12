ALDI and Lidl have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, December 13, 2020.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are looking ahead to Christmas with home cooking products offered at discount prices.
These include:
Pass the cheese in style this Christmas with this square marble cheeseboard set available for £12.99.
Perfect ahead of Christmas, dip your favourite sweet treats into this sweet cascade of chocolate! This is only avaialble online and is proving very popular so you will have to be quick. The Ambiano Chocolate Fountain is available for £19.99.
If you want new cutlery for Christmas dinner, the Denver 24 piece cutlery set is available for £14.99
Russtle up healthier meals witht the Ambiano Air Fryer available at Aldi for £39.99.
Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are very much focused on Christmas dinner, they're also offering a range of kitchen products.
These include:
Lidl are offering a Silvercrest premium stainless steel deep fat fryer for £49.99.
We've all ran out of space in the past while cooking at Christmas, Lidl are offering this Silvercrest mini oven for £39.99.
Lidl are also offering huge savings on this Tower 4-section buffet warmer, with an RRP of £49.99, you can pick it up in Lidl for just £29.99.
Vind out more at Lidl.co.uk.