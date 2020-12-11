AN UNSOLVED murder from more than 40 years ago is being re-investigated.

Detectives at South Wales Police’s Specialist Crime Review Unit are re-examining the case of John ‘Jack’ Armstrong, a 58-year-old man who was found murdered in October 1979 after he collected a customer from Cardiff in his taxi.

On October 5, Mr Armstrong - known as Jack to his loved ones – radioed in to confirm he had collected the fare from a Fairwater pub. He was never heard from again.

Later that evening his blood-stained taxi was discovered in Treoes Lane, Treoes, near to the Waterton Industrial Estate in Bridgend.

Three days later his body was discovered, with sustained catastrophic head injuries, around 11 miles away on Cowbridge Common.

John ‘Jack’ Armstrong (Picture: South Wales Police)

Extensive enquiries followed his death, with hundreds of statements taken and exhibits examined, but Mr Armstrong’s killer has never been found.

It is hoped that the review – which will involve re-examining exhibits for DNA as more forensic capabilities are now available – could help detectives identify and trace the killer.

Detective Chief Inspector Patrick Catto, head of the review unit, said he was hopeful the passage of time could bring about new investigative opportunities and provide the victim’s family with the closure and justice they deserve.

DCI Catto said: “No case is ever closed, and we remain committed to periodically reviewing unsolved cases in the hope that advances in forensic sciences and technology will provide us with a new line of enquiry.

“The 1979 investigation was thorough, and this review is no reflection on our colleagues who were involved at the time.

"We do, however, owe it to the victim and his family to make sure we exploit every scientific advance available to us to try and secure the breakthrough we need.

“If the killer is still alive, they’ve been living with the knowledge of what they did for more than 40 years. In addition, it’s likely that someone out there knows who did this, and people’s loyalties change.

“I’d appeal to anyone who believes they know the identity of the killer to come forward. Keeping such a secret will have been a heavy burden – it’s time to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with any information which could assist detectives is urged to contact the Review Unit via 101, quoting occurrence 2000304349.

Reports can also be made online via bit.ly/SWPReport.