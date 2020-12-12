A NEWPORT nurse has spoken of the devastating impact her battle with coronavirus has had on her life.

Stephanie Needs was a practice nurse working at St Woolos in Newport in the spring.

In a video shared by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, she has discussed the "life-changing" impact the virus has had on her and her loved ones.

"In March and April we were working with Covid, although we did not have any testing," Ms Needs said.

"On April 24, the only symptom I had was an ear ache. I rang my managed to say that I had this terrific ear ache and she advised me to get a test, which I did."

The test came back positive, and on April 28 she was admitted to Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital.

Her condition deteriorated in the next week, and on May 3 Ms Needs was put on a machine to assist her breathing when her kidneys started to fail.

She said: "I was going to be sent to the intensive care unit to see if they could help in any way.

"One of the hardest things I had to do that morning, is that none of my family could visit me, not my son, my daughter or my mother. I had to phone them to say my goodbyes."

Ms Needs spent 22 days in an induced coma as a result of her condition.

She described her time there as "dramatic", saying she suffered with nightmares about being taken away from her family.

While in intensive care, a tracheostomy had to be put in, before waking up.

She spent a few more days in ICU after waking up, during which time she suffered with pneumonia, both lungs were congested, and her left lung collapsed.

On June 2, after being admitted on April 28, she was finally able to get home.

However, she said: "I struggled when I was back home, my chest became tight and I had terrible trouble breathing.

"They took me straight back to hospital where they did tests again and showed I had terrible damage from my first tracheostomy."

Ms Needs needed a second tracheostomy to keep her alive, which had to be delivered under local anaesthetic.

She also had another bout of pneumonia, suffering with a cluster of clots on her lungs which kept her in hospital for another month.

Ms Needs decided to share her story to warn people of the devastating impact the virus can have on lives.

She said: "This tracheostomy could be for life which is obviously devastating but I want people to know how it has impacted me, my family, friends, my colleagues. It has impacted all of us.

"This virus is real, it is absolutely life changing.

"I was an independent nurse, a daughter, a mother and a grandmother, and now everybody looks after me.

"Stay safe, do distancing, wash your hands, and do everything you can to keep yourself safe."