A ROAD has been closed following a crash.
Gwent Police have asked drivers to avoid Wood Street, in Bargoed.
The road has been closed following a crash, and emergency services are on scene.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Wood Street, Bargoed.
"The road is closed.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."