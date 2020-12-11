A ROAD has been closed following a crash.

Gwent Police have asked drivers to avoid Wood Street, in Bargoed.

The road has been closed following a crash, and emergency services are on scene.

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Wood Street, Bargoed.

"The road is closed.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."