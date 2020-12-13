RHYMNEY, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg in Caerphilly county borough recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Gwent in recent days, according to data published by Public Health Wales.

The Caerphilly ward saw 115 new cases in the seven days up to December 8 – more than double the previous week (50). The alarming jump in cases is shown by a rolling weekly case of 1,295 per 100,000 – one of the highest by local area in Wales.

In Newport Rogerstone and Duffryn and Maesglas recorded the joint highest number of cases with 84 in the week up to December 8. Last week Rogerstone recorded 47 new cases while Duffryn and Maesglas recorded 36.

In Monmouthshire, which continues to see significant increases on previous weeks, Magor and Rogiet saw the highest number of cases again with 76 at a case rate of 968.8. High cases incorporate much of the Severnside corridor – including Caldicot North and South.

In Blaenau Gwent Tredegar and Georgetown recorded the most cases with 66 at a rate of 790.1.

In Torfaen Griffithstown and Sebastopol recorded the most cases with 59, at a rolling weekly rate of 773.3.

The data shows the number of cases by Middle Layer Super Output Area (MSOA) – areas containing 2,000 to 6,000 households.

The rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 population is a yardstick to provide an idea of how quickly the virus is spreading or receding in an area. It can be measured against the Wales average in the week up to December 8, which was 403.8.

The data below shows how many cases were recorded in each MSOA in Gwent in the week up to December 8. Hover over the bars, or see the text below, for exact figures.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 115 cases at 1,295

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: 36 cases at 491.7

St Cattwg: 54 cases at 710.1

Bargoed: 38 cases at 615.4

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 45 cases at 741.1

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 56 cases at 987.1

Oakdale and Pentwyn: 61 cases at 628.7

Newbridge: 31 cases at 463.4

Blackwood: 60 cases at 816.3

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 56 cases at 722.9

Pontllanfraith: 77 cases at 895.1

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 39 cases at 536.2

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: 21 cases at 360.3

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 41 cases a 506

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: 58 cases at 564.3

Llabradach and Penyrheol: 53 cases at 579.5

Aber Valley: 20 cases at 293.9

Bedwas and Trethomas: 24 cases at 351.2

Risca West: 27 cases at 520.7

Risca East: 37 cases at 589

Caerphilly South: 49 cases at 458.4

Caerphilly West: 30 cases at 398.9

Caerphilly East: 43 cases at 436.8

Machen: 19 cases at 347.3

Newport

Marshfield: 55 cases at 657.3

Rogerstone: 84 cases at 910.3

Pye Corner and Graig: 37 cases at 586.1

Gaer: 43 cases at 745

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: 39 cases at 613.3

Bettws: 43 cases at 534.6

Stow Hill: 44 cases at 670.8

Pill and Docks: 52 cases at 588

Duffryn and Maesglas: 84 cases at 1,025.6

Victoria and Somerton: 66 cases at 556.7

Maindee: 45 cases at 563.3

St Julians and Barnardtown: 48 cases at 676.7

Liswerry and Uskmouth: 73 cases at 631.1

Beechwood: 37 cases at 607.3

Caerleon: 47 cases at 604

Langstone and Llanwern: 36 cases at 406.8

Lawrence Hill: 26 cases at 448.7

Shaftsbury and Crindai: 40 cases at 590.4

Malpas: 50 cases at 637.8

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: 59 cases 833.8

Rassau and Beaufort: 32 cases at 454.3

Brynmawr: 34 cases at 612.6

Tredegar and Georgetown: 66 cases at 790.1

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 43 cases at 548.6

Blaina and Nantyglo: 54 cases at 569.1

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 37 cases at 411

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 55 cases at 648.3

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: 40 cases at 569.3

Torfaen

Blaenavon: 22 cases at 341

Abersychan: 41 cases at 553.8

Trefethin and Penygarn: 29 cases at 380

Pontypool: 47 cases at 516.8

New Inn: 25 cases at 422.9

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 52 cases at 680.5

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 59 cases at 773.3

Croesyceiliog: 29 cases at 399

Llantarnam and Oakfield: 34 cases at 455.5

Hollybush and Henllys: 34 cases at 502.6

Cwmbran: 49 cases at 653.2

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: 26 cases at 401.9

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 26 cases at 386.3

Monmouthshire