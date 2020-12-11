POPSTAR Ariana Grande is releasing a concert film featuring never-before-seen footage.

Excuse Me, I Love You will be available on Netflix on Monday, December 21, and will include footage from her sold out 2019 Sweetener world tour.

The film will also feature never-before-seen footage of the singer at home and on the road with her dancers and band, along with offering insight into “intimate and emotional moments” from the tour.

The American singer, who first started rising to fame in 2008, announced the news on Instagram, describing it as “love letter to you all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years”.

The 27-year-old said: “I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years) but I just wanted to thank you all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of.

“Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.”

Sweetener, the album, was released in August 2018 and was Ariane Grande’s first album since the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017. The single No Tears Left To Cry responded to the tragedy.

Excuse Me, I Love You will appear on Netflix from 8am (GMT) on Monday December 21.