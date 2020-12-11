OUTPATIENT appointments and non-urgent planned surgery will be halted in Gwent from Monday.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it was halting outpatient appointments and non-urgent planned surgery next week.

In a statement, the health board said the decision had "not been made lightly", but that increasing pressure was having a "significant impact" on the service.

These are the changes coming in on Monday:

All non-urgent outpatient clinics will be postponed – cancer services and clinically urgent patients will continue to be seen.

All non-urgent planned surgery will be postponed - cancer surgery and surgery for clinically urgent conditions will continue.

We will be working to ensure the rapid and risk assessed discharge of all medically fit patients who no longer need hospital care.

Radiology (x-ray) and endoscopy services will continue unchanged and diagnostic and treatment services for heart conditions will not be postponed. Our COVID-19 vaccination programme will also be prioritised.

Our child and adult mental health services will not be affected by these changes.

A statement from the health board said: "From Monday, December 14, we will be making changes to some of our services.

"This decision has not been made lightly, however, the increasing transmission of COVID-19 within our communities, together with the usual winter demand on our emergency care is having a significant impact on our ability to provide normal services."

On Wednesday, Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, warned that the spread of coronavirus may lead to non-essential care being stopped across the country.

He said: "Staff are under enormous stress, I obviously understand that.

"The numbers in intensive care units are high, the trajectory is on the upward.

"We do have plans for expanding of more beds, but then you have the issue of workforce.

"You have to have trained staff to run those critical care beds.

"The situation really is quite fraught."

Discussing how pressure on the NHS could be reduced, Dr Atherton spoke of Wales' approach of "trying to keep our non-essential services moving."

He added: "It may be that we will come to the point that we need to change that policy of being able to provide non-essential services in Wales.

"That is what we did in the initial lockdown.

"We have not reached the point. We hope not to. We want to keep them running if we possibly can, but that may be something that we need to seriously think about.

"We have to reduce community transmission.

"In the short term that will only happen if we do not mix and we keep our household mixing down."