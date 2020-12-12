Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus:

Alexandra Andrews, of Newport, sent in this picture of seven-year-old Archie, a cavalier King Charles spaniel, who is the son of her other Cavalier.

South Wales Argus:

This is Noah, who lives with Vicki Andrews, of Newport. He is a cavalier King Charles spaniel and is seven years old. He was bought from a breeder in Swansea.

South Wales Argus:

Deborah Prowse, of Newport, has shared this picture of Tilly, who has been part of the family for about four months.

South Wales Argus:

This is Ladysuisei, who lives with Julie Jones, of Newport. Suisei is a traditional Siamese, who has been part of the family for five years. She came from a breeder when she was 14 months old. She was very shy and it took a while for her to feel relaxed with the family.

South Wales Argus:

This is Arthur, who lives with Molly in Newport. He is a year old Maltipoo who came to live with us at 12 weeks old in November 2018 from a breeder in England.