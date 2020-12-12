Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Alexandra Andrews, of Newport, sent in this picture of seven-year-old Archie, a cavalier King Charles spaniel, who is the son of her other Cavalier.

This is Noah, who lives with Vicki Andrews, of Newport. He is a cavalier King Charles spaniel and is seven years old. He was bought from a breeder in Swansea.

Deborah Prowse, of Newport, has shared this picture of Tilly, who has been part of the family for about four months.

This is Ladysuisei, who lives with Julie Jones, of Newport. Suisei is a traditional Siamese, who has been part of the family for five years. She came from a breeder when she was 14 months old. She was very shy and it took a while for her to feel relaxed with the family.

This is Arthur, who lives with Molly in Newport. He is a year old Maltipoo who came to live with us at 12 weeks old in November 2018 from a breeder in England.