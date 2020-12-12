A 26-YEAR-OLD from Newport could face jail after pleading guilty to almost a dozen counts of fraud.
Jordan Harmon, of Tandem Mill Road, has been accused of 11 counts of fraud, dating from December 14, 2018, to June 3, 2019.
The charges relate to presenting false prescriptions to a number of pharmacies in Newport and Chepstow, including the Lloyd's Pharmacy in Sainsbury's in Newport, Martin Davies Chemist on Caerleon Road, and Boots Pharmacy in Chepstow.
READ MORE:
- ‘Arrogant’ drug dealer who was 'using schoolboy runner to sell cannabis' jailed.
- Woman hospitalised following crash involving police car.
- Named and shamed: 10 motorists caught drink or drug driving on our roads.
Harmon has also admitted giving false details to register at Almondsbury Surgery in Bristol.
Harmon, represented by Andrew Taylor, was released on bail and will be sentenced on January 15.
Steven Donoghue appeared for the prosecution.
Addressing Harmon, Judge Daniel Williams warned “all sentencing options, including custody, are open.”