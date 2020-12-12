As Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent.Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time.If you are a local trader/business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us - www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader.

Clic Flooring has been based at Llantarnam Industrial Estate, Cwmbran, for eight years. The business supplies carpets and flooring. Chris Lee, of Clic Flooring, said they had managed to keep all staff members this year despite the pandemic. He said: "It has been hard but with a dedicated team we have managed to fulfil our customer requirements and stick to the Covid-19 restrictions." For more details: www.clicflooringanddecking.co.uk

Allun Davies runs Ragamuffins Emporium, Pontypool, which has been open for five years. It specialises in vintage retro vintage and collectables and has featured on BBC's Antiques Roadtrip three times and also supplied props for Shrek's Adventure Land, The Grand Tour and Bohemian Rhapsody, the movie. Mr Davies said it had coped this year by taking the business online. He said: "That took months to facilitate. We have 30 traders and one trader alone had more than 500 items to photograph. We now add to those albums weekly and post all over the UK and beyond. We currently have two floors and are starting a a new floor space with four more rooms and a vintage tea room, which should be complete by the end of March." For more details: Facebook Ragamuffins Emporium. Allun is pictured with Drew Pritchard from the television programme Salvage Hunters.

Sam Muftuoglu runs Mezze Me in Abergavenny. This award-winning Turkish restaurant has been open for two years. Sam said: "Last year we won best Turkish restaurant in Wales and this year we are touched by the loyalty of our customers during what has been a most trying time for the hospitality businesses. We have continued to provide a take away option and when we can a delivery service. We are a family run operation and while these are trying times we have been truly touched by the loyalty and enthusiasm of our customers and staff." For more details: 15 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny. 01873 268728.