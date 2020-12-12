THE owner of a personalised gifts business in Newport said she is "really excited" to have opened a brand-new shop in the city centre.

Jade Davis' business, Luv2Giv, specialises in personalised clothing, gifts, and hampers.

What started out as a hobby has become a full-time profession for Mrs Davis, who this week opened the new Luv2Giv shop in the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

Among the most popular items on offer are birthday pyjama sets and balloon towers, and Mrs Davis said a new gamer range of cushions, t-shirts and mugs is proving a sure-fire hit as a Christmas present idea for Xbox and Playstation fans.

The business also personalises items of clothing like industrial workwear.

The opening of the Kingsway store is a huge milestone for Mrs Davis, who started out making personalised items at home, following the birth of her third child.

"People got interested in my work and I started to make things for family and friends," she told the Argus. "We opened our first little shop in Commercial Street in June. The location wasn't the best but our customers stuck by us and we grew. So we took the leap and headed for the shopping centre."

Luv2Giv personalises a wide range of items, including clothing, pillows and soft toys; as well as baby bows and headbands.

There are also Christmas gifts available, such as personalised elf bottles and pyjamas.

Mrs Davis said opening a shop in 2020 had presented its challenges.

"People are sceptical to come out [and are] not sure what's right or wrong," she said.

She hopes her firm's faithful online following will now receive a boost from its prime location.

"I'm very excited to be opening the store," she said. "I can't wait to meet all the new faces that come in and hopefully get some support along the way."