THE majority of Newport's growing rat population is potentially immune to current pest control methods, a new study has uncovered.

It study found that 74 per cent of rats in Newport carry a resistance gene, protecting them from current methods.

This, combined with a 25 per cent increase in the city's rat population over lockdown, means 2021 could be the year of the rat.

There are now more than 300,000 rats in Newport.

Jenny Rathbone, from Newport pest control company Pest.co.uk, said: "It is very worrying because this 'hybrid-resistance' means that some common rodenticides simply won't work to control rat numbers, this together with a bumper breeding year means that Newport is in for a heck of a ride in 2021 if we don't have a very cold winter."

The 2019/20 Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use survey of rats showed that nearly three quarters of rats in Newport carried a resistance gene to popular rodenticides, and in some locations in the UK, 20 per cent have two different genes, making them super resistant.

“Although one such rat was found in 2017, this is the first time in the UK that ‘hybrid-resistance’ has been found on this scale, with potentially unknown difficulties for pest rodent control,” says Dr Alan Buckle, of the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use.

“This is happening because different resistance foci, that were once separate, are now merging and interbreeding."

Conditions this year have created a “perfect storm” for breeding rats with lockdown causing a 25 per cent increase in the population of rats in Newport, with many people reporting seeing rats out in the open for the first time.

“This year has been very challenging for pest controllers in Newport with an increase of 25per cent in the population thanks to lockdown plus a shift in where rats are looking for food and shelter - the news that interbreeding is causing a resistance to the bait and poison we use to control infestations is very worrying for next year”, said Ms Rathbone.

The population of rats in Newport is now thought to be 321,937.

This news is worrying for some homeowners in Newport where rat numbers have grown. A very cold, sharp winter would help to reduce numbers of rats.

How to keep rats out of your home:

“The best deterrent I can recommend is removing all sources of food – bird feed is the worst at this time of year as bird lovers over stock bird tables, this high energy food is like a Michelin starred meal to rodents”, said Ms Rathbone.

These are other top tips for keeping rats out:

Block up holes - fill any gaps in brickwork, shed doors and any holes on external walls of your home including cellars and attics;

Clear cupboards - empty unused cupboards of bags, clothes, rags and keep them clean;

Secure all food sources - make sure food is not left out, tidy away any open food sources and keep worktops and floors clean of crumbs;