A PASTOR has been “blown away” by community support for their Christmas hamper appeal.

Pastor Mike of Faith Church, based in Rogerstone in Newport, has partnered with Rogerstone community councillor Chris Evans to make and deliver Christmas hampers to spread some festive cheer.

Pastor Mike explained: “It has been a crazy tough year and we wanted to show some love to the community.

“We will drop the hampers at the doors of people in need – whether they’ve recently lost a loved one, been made redundant, or won’t be able to buy any Christmas goodies.

"We want to show them that we love and care about them as a community"

Usually people are asked to donate items but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Faith Church asked people to donate money towards the hampers and - within a week - more than £500 was donated.

“Thank you to everyone who’s given already from all across the community,” said Pastor Mike.

“I’m blown away.”

“It’s really amazing,” added Cllr Evans.

Donations are still welcome ahead of the hampers being assembled next week; they will later be delivered with coronavirus safety and regulations in mind.

If you’d like to donate to Faith Church’s Christmas hamper appeal – or suggest people who may need their spirits lifted with a hamper – visit faithchurch.wales/Christmas or bring a cash donation to Faith Church’s café: The Loading Bay.

Faith Church are unable to do their usual Christmas carol service, due to coronavirus restrictions, but they will be posting an online Christmas service later this month.

The service will be at 10.30am on Sunday, December 20, and will include carols, a kids' church segment, and a special message from Pastor Mike.

Faith Church will also host a short virtual service at 10.30am on Christmas Day.