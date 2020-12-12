THERE have been nine more coronavirus deaths and 495 new confirmed cases recorded in Gwent today.
The number of deaths confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area by Public Health Wales since the beginning of December now stands at 66.
The number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now stands at 528, and in Wales 2,849, according to Public Health Wales.
Across Wales, a further 2,494 cases have been confirmed today, including those in Gwent, and 31 deaths across Wales.
Today's confirmed cases in Gwent are Caerphilly, 135; Newport, 139; Torfaen, 95; Blaenau Gwent, 78; Monmouthshire, 48.
The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:
Swansea - 324
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 251
Neath Port Talbot - 222
Cardiff - 327
Caerphilly - 135
Bridgend - 210
Newport - 139
Carmarthenshire - 175
Merthyr Tydfil - 85
Torfaen - 95
Blaenau Gwent - 78
Vale of Glamorgan - 99
Monmouthshire - 48
Wrexham - 50
Powys - 29
Flintshire - 45
Ceredigion - 22
Gwynedd - 15
Denbighshire - 21
Pembrokeshire - 40
Conwy – 10
Anglesey - three
Unknown location - 20
Resident outside Wales - 51
Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.
They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.
The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment