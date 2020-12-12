TWO Dragons players have tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of their return to the Champions Cup – forcing them to make changes to their matchday squad to face Wasps.

The Rodney Parade region returned no positives when tested earlier this week but the pair of individuals then reported symptoms.

They did not train with the squad on Thursday and test results came through positive on Friday.

That has forced director of rugby Dean Ryan to pull out a number of individuals that came into close contact with them.

The fixture against Wasps – which kicks off at 5.30pm – will go ahead. The Dragons will be tested again next week ahead of their away game at Bordeaux-Begles.

“Dragons Rugby has returned two positives case for COVID-19 in the region’s playing squad, as part of Welsh Rugby’s testing programme,” read a statement.

“After returning all negative results throughout the entire squad earlier this week, two members of the squad were re-tested after becoming symptomatic. They have since tested positive.

“All subsequent Public Health Wales and Government guidelines are being followed and the individuals are currently isolating.

“Several members of the playing group, who have been identified by Dragons as potential close contacts, are also self-isolating.

“Given this is a confidential and private health matter, Dragons Rugby will be making no further comment on the individuals involved.

“Dragons have been in constant dialogue with EPCR, Public Health Wales and Wasps Rugby regarding this matter and this afternoon’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture at Rodney Parade will go ahead as planned.”

The Dragons have been forced into four changes to the XV with Jonah Holmes, Aaron Jarvis, Lewis Evans and Taine Basham coming into the XV and Luke Yendle, Joe Davies, Lennon Greggains and Owen Jenkins now on the bench.

Six players miss out on the fixture - Ashton Hewitt, Lloyd Fairbrother, Aaron Wainwright and Harri Keddie from the XV and Leon Brown and Matthew Screech from the bench.

The Dragons went into quarantine in November after a coronavirus outbreak, leading to the postponement of clashes with Connacht, Glasgow and Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14.