A CROWD of people have taken to Newport city centre to protest wearing protective face masks.

There was police presence around as the group made their way through Friars Walk and beyond, where people were seen holding banners with messages such as: ‘Wake up – remove your mask’ and ‘we are being lied to & deceived by the government’.

There were also chants of ‘take our freedom back’.

Few people were wearing protective face masks, except for the police officers standing on the perimeter and watching the peaceful protest.

The group made their way to the centre of town.

Face masks have compulsory in all indoor public places in Wales since September. This includes on public transport and taxis, and in places where food and drink are served, other than when you are seated to eat or drink.

Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton, said in a press conference last week, that social distancing, face coverings and respiratory hygiene measures would have to be maintained “for the foreseeable future” - despite a vaccine recently being rolled out across the UK.

“If we throw those away now, we really will run into problems,” he added.

He also said that it would be “really unwise” to lift coronavirus restrictions and urged people to continue following measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Just last month there was another protest in Newport city centre – ‘Newport Freedom Rally’ – where speakers railed against vaccines, Covid-19 testing policies, the media, Bill Gates, USA chief immunologist Anthony Fauci, and the pharmaceutical industry.

For further guidance on face masks and Covid-19 regulations, head to https://gov.wales/face-coverings-guidance-public.